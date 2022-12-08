New police headquarters opened in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday.

Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.

Chief Dale Kirkland feels like a kid at Christmas with his departments new building. They moved out of a building the city purchased in the 1960s adapted to a police station.

This building includes secure witness rooms, workstations for officers, a lockable area for receptionists and dispatchers, as well as a place for records and a secure location for evidence.

The chief said security, even at a police station, is more important than ever. That goes for keeping people out as well as keeping others in.

“Prisoners can’t access our whole building now. Before, you had the run of the place. If somebody ran, you could open any door you wanted to. Now, you’re not able to do that,” Chief Kirkland said.

It also multi-use space like a room for traffic court that also gives them space for training. Community members say the building was long-overdue.

The building came in with a price tag of $2.3 million, paid entirely by the local Strickland Foundation.

