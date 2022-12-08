Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

New police headquarters opened in Claxton

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday.

Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.

Chief Dale Kirkland feels like a kid at Christmas with his departments new building. They moved out of a building the city purchased in the 1960s adapted to a police station.

This building includes secure witness rooms, workstations for officers, a lockable area for receptionists and dispatchers, as well as a place for records and a secure location for evidence.

The chief said security, even at a police station, is more important than ever. That goes for keeping people out as well as keeping others in.

“Prisoners can’t access our whole building now. Before, you had the run of the place. If somebody ran, you could open any door you wanted to. Now, you’re not able to do that,” Chief Kirkland said.

It also multi-use space like a room for traffic court that also gives them space for training. Community members say the building was long-overdue.

The building came in with a price tag of $2.3 million, paid entirely by the local Strickland Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
THE News at 6
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
THE News at 6
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
THE News at 6
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
THE News at 6
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer