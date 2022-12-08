Sky Cams
Officials approve girl’s request to keep unicorn in backyard

Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one.(County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.

The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”

Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline’s letter were posted to the agency’s social media.

The licensing letter included five conditions:

“1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.

2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.

3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.

4. The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.

5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health.”

Mayeda commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”

