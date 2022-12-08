Sky Cams
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a proposal that could allow dogs on the beach on Tybee Island.

City Councilman Brian West is part of the potential project. He said dogs would only be allowed on the beach Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to March 1.

Dogs would also only be allowed on the beaches from the 19th Street boardwalk to Inlet Avenue.

The city would have code enforcement and department of public works out on the beach to make sure the area stays clean.

Councilman West says this is all open for discussion and some things could change in the proposal.

“I’m hopeful that we can get some fair and positive discussion about it and not just, there’s no way it can be done, it can’t be done, it’s not possible. It is possible. We just need to figure out how to make it work for people,” West said.

Council will meet to discuss the proposal during their meeting on Thursday. They will not be voting on it.

