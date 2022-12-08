Savannah plans to remove debris and put up fence at Truman Bridge Encampment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council will decide on a number of large spending items during their meeting at 2 p.m. at city hall.

On the agenda, council will have to vote on spending more than $550,000 to remove debris from the encampment under the Truman bridge where the fire happened back in October. They will also about $55,000 of those funds to put up a 8-foot temporary fence to prevent people from moving back under the bridge.

Also on the agenda, a $1.2 million project for phase one at Highlands Park, which is funded by SPLOST dollars. That purchase would include a walking trail with lighting, landscaping and parking area.

Council will also be asked to approve spending nearly 700,000 dollars on equipment for the Savannah Police Department including body cameras, tasers and digital evidence system.

And finally, during the meeting, the city will hold their final public hearing for the proposed budget for next year. You can view the full $493 million dollar budget online.

