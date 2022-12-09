Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break.

You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit.

Aria Janel is joining the WTOC team. You will see her on THE News at Daybreak with Kyle Jordan beginning on Monday, along with co-hosting Morning Break with Kyle and Tim Guidera.

