Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break.

You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit.

Aria Janel is joining the WTOC team. You will see her on THE News at Daybreak with Kyle Jordan beginning on Monday, along with co-hosting Morning Break with Kyle and Tim Guidera.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Santa detail in Chatham County
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend
Holly Jolly Jekyll series of events happening now
Holly Jolly Jekyll series of events happening now