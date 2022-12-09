Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town.

Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends.

Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa.

This week Wilmington Island will be able to catch a glimpse of Santa and get an extra giveaway.

“We’re lucky with this one because we have Mr. Cloud with PetSmart that gives us stuffed pet animals to give out” explained Lt. Capp.

EMS wants to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids during the detail.

“We ask that parents watch them because they do get excited and want to run to the trucks when we slow down, “explained Capp. “Keep them on the side, we’ll stop and let them come around the trucks as it’s safe”.

You can find out when Santa will be in your neighborhood here.

