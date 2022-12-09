Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town.

Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends.

Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa.

This week Wilmington Island will be able to catch a glimpse of Santa and get an extra giveaway.

“We’re lucky with this one because we have Mr. Cloud with PetSmart that gives us stuffed pet animals to give out” explained Lt. Capp.

EMS wants to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids during the detail.

“We ask that parents watch them because they do get excited and want to run to the trucks when we slow down, “explained Capp. “Keep them on the side, we’ll stop and let them come around the trucks as it’s safe”.

You can find out when Santa will be in your neighborhood here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
Toy donation given to Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire in memory of Quinton Simon
Caroling with Council
Savannah aldermen tells us about ‘Caroling with Council’
Benedictine holds annual Gannam Day ceremony