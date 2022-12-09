Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck

The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk Bridge after a truck struck the bridge.(City of Savannah)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk Bridge after a truck hit the bridge.

The bridge connects Lincoln Street to East Broad Street for foot traffic.

The City says the bridge will be closed for several days while the structure is stabilized and the truck is removed.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

K9 Resorts Bluffton
A resort for you pup comes to the Lowcountry
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
‘I hope it brings joy’, WTOC continues collecting for Toys for Tots Drive
‘I hope it brings joy’, WTOC continues collecting for Toys for Tots Drive