Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk Bridge after a truck hit the bridge.

The bridge connects Lincoln Street to East Broad Street for foot traffic.

The City says the bridge will be closed for several days while the structure is stabilized and the truck is removed.

No injuries have been reported.

