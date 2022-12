MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died in a crash between multiple semi-trucks. The wreck happened on I-95 southbound near the Darien exit around 4:30 p.m.

The crash closed the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames and clear the roadway.

