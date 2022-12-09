Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges

Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges (WKBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket would be willing plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday.

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty late last month to state charges of murder and hate-motivated terrorism, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. But he still faces separate federal hate crime charges that could result in a death sentence if he is convicted.

Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. asked lawyers at a status conference in the federal case Friday why they were devoting time and effort to evidence related to Gendron’s guilt when he has already pleaded in state court.

Defense attorney Sonya Zoghlin said Gendron is prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence.

“It is still our hope to resolve this matter short of a trial,” she said.

However, the Justice Department has yet to decide whether to seek capital punishment in the case.

The department has not initiated any new efforts to seek the death penalty since President Joe Biden took office and there is a moratorium on executions. But the department has not sought block the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston from supporting the death sentence for marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Lawyers in the Gendron case said they would meet after the holidays to allow the defense to present mitigating reasons why he should not receive a death sentence.

Judge Schroeder said he would give the defense until March 10 to review discovery and start preliminary talks with prosecutors.

Gendron wore body armor and used a legally purchased AR-15 style rifle in his attack on the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo in May. He said in documents posted online just before the attack that he’d picked the store, about a three hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included eight customers and a store security guard who died trying to protect shoppers. Three more people were wounded.

Gendron surrendered when police confronted him as he emerged from the store.

Gendron, 19, did not appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck
Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges
Buffalo mass shooting suspect could plead guilty to federal charges
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet