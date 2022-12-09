Sky Cams
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler

A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise in has been reunited with its handler. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) – A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise has been reunited with its handler.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner jerked away from his handler and ran into the woods around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Gunner is part of a law enforcement agency in Virginia that was in South Carolina for a training seminar.

Several agencies worked together to help find the missing K-9 that has helped his department in a lot of ways, the sheriff’s office said.

After missing for 25 hours, authorities said Gunner was found Thursday – cold, wet, hungry and tired but in great health.

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler, he jumped into his arms for a big hug.

