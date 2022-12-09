Sky Cams
‘I hope it brings joy’, WTOC continues collecting for Toys for Tots Drive

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting a toy or a gift on Christmas is something every kid should get to experience.

We hear the phrase all the time it’s “the reason for the season” but everyone’s reason is different.

“We have a lot of stuff and we want to bless someone with toys.”

“To know some kid is gonna have a good Christmas.”

“I want kids to be happy during Christmas time because sometimes kids out there don’t have any...”

WTOC’s toy drive is hoping to give thousands of kids a reason to smile.

“I don’t know. I hope it brings joy.”

Because what’s the holidays without it?

“Everyone wants something this time of year so I wanted to add that warmth.”

As we continue to fill the boxes...

“We brought a football and some blocks.”

With your help, we can add some presents that might not have been under the Christmas tree.

And give some families....hopefully thousands of families...a reason to say “Merry Christmas.”

WTOC will be at the Sam’s Club in Savannah on Friday from 9am to 7pm.

