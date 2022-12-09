Kaiser retiring as Statesboro football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro head football coach Jeff Kaiser is hanging up his whistle.

Bulloch County Schools announced Friday Kaiser is retiring as the Blue Devils head coach, effective immediately. The school system says Kaiser will remain at the high school as a physical education teacher.

A Statesboro High alum, Kaiser spent six seasons leading the Blue Devils. During his tenure, the Blue Devils went 23-38 with four state playoff appearances.

“I am extremely grateful to the administration at Statesboro High School for the opportunity to coach here,” Kaiser said in a statement released by the school system. “Working with the kids, their families, coaches, and staff at Statesboro High School has been an honor.”

“Coach Kaiser has demonstrated consistency in his tenacity to contribute to this community and build the football program at Statesboro High School,” SHS athletic director David Jackson said in a statement released by the school system. “His retirement from coaching will leave a void in athletics. He has been committed to the growth and improvement of all his student-athletes.”

Kaiser graduated from Statesboro High in 1991 and went on to play football at the University of Georgia, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 1991.

Kaiser had two stints as an assistant for Statesboro High, in 1996 and from 2001-2003. His career took him across Georgia before landing his first head coaching gig at Tattnall County.

Kaiser led the Warriors for 11 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history.

Bulloch County Schools says the search for a new head football coach will begin in the coming days.

