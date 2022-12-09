Sky Cams
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season includes several cultural traditions, with one being Kwanzaa which is an annual celebration of African American Culture.

This weekend one local museum is offering you a chance to shop for some unique and creative gift items and also learn to make them.

Lisa Jackson is the Education and Community Outreach Liaison for the Savannah African Art Museum and she’s here to tell us about their Kwanzaa Workshop series and Marketplace.

