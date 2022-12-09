Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue.

They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.

Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought Hewey in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Santa detail in Chatham County
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend
Kwanzaa Workshop and Marketplace happening this weekend
Holly Jolly Jekyll series of events happening now
Holly Jolly Jekyll series of events happening now