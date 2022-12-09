A resort for you pup comes to the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Dog owners in the Lowcountry now have a new option for doggy daycare and boarding for their furry friends.

“In layman’s terms, they’ve been calling it the Ritz Carlton of dog hotels,” says K9 Resorts Bluffton owner James Merli, but he feels even that doesn’t quite do it justice.

“I think they’re getting to big to the point where you can’t compare yourself to someone else, they’re their own thing.”

From the Italian tile to the chandelier in the lobby for K9 Resorts, “there was no expense spared no corners cut. It’s the absolute best, calmest, cleanest, safest environment you can build for the dog,” says Merli.

Like any good ‘hotel’ of course they offer luxury suites.

“Those have the most amenities in the accommodation itself. They have a TV in the room, they’ve got tile on the walls, they’re the largest accommodation.”

But if that’s a little too rich for your blood, “most people wind up going down here to the executive room.”

Even they’re cheapest ‘rooms’ offer plenty of space for any pup.

While it’s nice to have a comfy place to lay down, like any good resort you don’t want to spend all day in the room.

“All of the dogs that stay with us, they have the same all day K9 experience. Most of them go to group play, which is all day 7 to 7 daycare with dogs around their size. We have large dog and small dog daycare,” says Merli.

And after a long day of play, they even boast a spa, of sorts, to help their clients unwind.

“We only use La Pooch shampoo, imported from France,” Merli says.

Of course, at this point you may be asking yourself, isn’t this all a bit much for a dog?

But, well, is it?

“People really see their dogs as family nowadays. I imagine if you had a kindergarten or Pre-K that was the best facility, with best cleaning procedures and best staff people wouldn’t walk in and say, ‘oh, that’s too much I don’t want my kid there,’” Merli says.

If you’re still on the fence Merli says come judge for yourself.

“You got to see it to believe it. It’s like the Taj Mahal it’s not going to come to you. You have to see it to believe it and you’ll know this is the spot you want to bring your dog.”

The Grand Opening celebration is this Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it is for people only however.

They say they do have SOME openings for boarding still available for Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.