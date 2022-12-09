Sky Cams
Showers possible tonight, cooler this weekend

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be possible once again through the early morning commute with temperatures near 60 degrees at daybreak.

The wind will be light and the temperatures will warm to the lower 70s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Showers will begin to move in from the north this evening, with the best chance for showers remaining in the Lowcountry and for communities north of I-16

Saturday morning will be slightly cooler behind the front, with temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will be dry but there is a slight chance for a shower or two on Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

The work week starts out a bit cooler with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday morning will be in the mid 40s, as we finally start feeling like December for a moment. Rain chance increase again Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning back to about 70 degrees.

