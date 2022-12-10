Benedictine goes back-to-back, Cadets defeat Cedartown in thrilling fashion to capture second straight 4A title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Benedictine defensive unit has been a force all season long. When the lights were shining the brightest and the moment was at it’s biggest during Saturday’s 4A state title game against Cedartown, it was that very defensive unit that again came through.

BC led 14 to 13 with three seconds left on the clock. Cedartown had one final play on fourth and goal from the one yard line. Stuffed. Game over.

“It just means more. You know the defense has played well all season and to go out like that is just amazing. Coach Houston has done an amazing job this season. The seniors up front - we’re going to miss them,” said junior linebacker Wilkes Albert

The play of the BC defense has fueled the entire team with confidence all season long and there was no shortage of that heading into the title clinching play.

“I had a lot of confidence. When I went into the huddle, I told them that this is where legends are born right here. We had three seconds left and we had to get down and dirty and make a stop. That’s what they did. I would take them over any defense,” Za’Quan Bryan said in the locker room after the game.

A stout Cedartown defense mixed with the weather conditions forced the Cadets out of their typical high flying passing ways, but Luke Kromenhoek adjusted, rushing for 75 yards. The big plays made by his feet helped setup both Cadet touchdowns by Za’Quan Bryan and RaSean Matthews.

Head coach Danny Britt calls this championship win the greatest team win that he’s been a part of.

“It truly is the greatest team championship that we’ve had because we lost a large group last year. A really good group and this senior class really came up and wanted to make their own legacy and make their own name. They did that in so many ways and did that by serving the team That was our motto this year It was from a book this year – basically chop wood, carry water,” Britt said.

Another football state title banner will hang at Benedictine, but for the first time in the history of the program, it will happen in back-to-back seasons.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.