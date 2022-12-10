Sky Cams
Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway underway

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 150 people in need in the Garden City community came out to the first-ever Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway.

Garden City organizations, churches and businesses partnered for the event hoping to spread some holiday cheer for the underserved community.

Donna Williams with the Garden City Community Group says Garden City has a poverty rate of 17% which is two percent higher than the Chatham County poverty rate so an event like this can help greatly.

People who came out got free hot meals, blankets, hygiene packs, coats and more. Williams says they spent weeks gathering donations, so to see the smiles on peoples’ faces today made it all worth it.

“We have a lot of individuals that aren’t homeless, they may live in homes but are just one paycheck from being homeless or living in one of our extended stay hotels that we have here in the area. It’s definitely a time that all of us are excited about. Really doing good in the neighborhood,” Donna Williams said.

“We’re just excited to be here. I’m just glad to see everyone coming together. It’s just great to give back to the community,” Betty Sermon said.

Williams says they hope to make this an annual event.

