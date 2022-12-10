Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause.

Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday.

The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence, as well as running education and prevention programs.

Doris L. Williams, Executive Director of the organization, says that they get a lot of help with the funding for their advocacy work, but not so much for their education and prevention programs.

All proceeds from the 5K go towards those programs- which actually ties into the meaning of ‘Reindeer Run’.

“Most people forget that Rudolph was bullied and he couldn’t play the Reindeer games. And so, one of our classes is anti-cyber bullying and our bullying prevention education, so we highlight that because a lot of people are like, ‘Yeah, Rudolph was bullied,’ and they forget that. So we want to make sure that everyone remembers this particular department,” Doris Williams said.

Around 95 runners participated in the run- and paid an entry fee of $25.00 or $35.00 depending on when they signed up.

If you or a loved one is experiencing sexual violence, you can call Mary’s Place at 912-233-3000 or connect with them online.

