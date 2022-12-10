Santa stops by Garden City annual tree lighting ceremony

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa Claus was in Garden City Friday night!

It was the city’s first time hosting their annual tree lighting at city hall.

Sometimes when you sirens it can often times mean bad news, but tonight it meant Santa had arrived!

His appearance followed the Garden City’s Christmas tree lighting.

It was Mayor Bruce Campbell’s first as the city’s new mayor.

“Children are enjoying it. The grown folks are shivering, but the kids are having the time of their life,” he said.

With plenty of entertainment and doughnuts to go around, they ended the night sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Are you happy to see Santa? Yeah.”

And only if they haven’t been naughty...

“Have you been good? Real good?” Santa said.

We got to hear what Santa might bring them for Christmas.

“Super Mario Brother’s toy.”

“A new phone? I’ll have to talk to momma.”

This is the time of year to bring people together. Mayor campbell said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s what it’s all about.”

