Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Santa stops by Garden City annual tree lighting ceremony

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa Claus was in Garden City Friday night!

It was the city’s first time hosting their annual tree lighting at city hall.

Sometimes when you sirens it can often times mean bad news, but tonight it meant Santa had arrived!

His appearance followed the Garden City’s Christmas tree lighting.

It was Mayor Bruce Campbell’s first as the city’s new mayor.

“Children are enjoying it. The grown folks are shivering, but the kids are having the time of their life,” he said.

With plenty of entertainment and doughnuts to go around, they ended the night sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Are you happy to see Santa? Yeah.”

And only if they haven’t been naughty...

“Have you been good? Real good?” Santa said.

We got to hear what Santa might bring them for Christmas.

“Super Mario Brother’s toy.”

“A new phone? I’ll have to talk to momma.”

This is the time of year to bring people together. Mayor campbell said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck
Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
K9 Resorts Bluffton
A resort for you pup comes to the Lowcountry