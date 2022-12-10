Sky Cams
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroling with city council! Some of your aldermen and women were all around Savannah Friday night getting in the Christmas spirit.

This is their second year caroling in the community.

They took off from Johnson Square with Santa in the driver’s seat and picked up some kids from Savannah’s Youth Council along the way.

Council members told WTOC they want people to see them engaged outside of the chambers in city hall.

“We want to take the politics out of city hall. We want to make what we do about of our everyday life. We invite people here, but forget about the people who actually live here,” said District 2 Councilman Detric Leggett.

“People chiming in, singing, honking horns, waving...telling us to stop and they want to jump on and sing...this has been an amazing response to what we’re doing,” said District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

They went to every district tonight. Council said they had a lot of people asking them last year to do this again. They plan to be back next year.

