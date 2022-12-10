Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year

Latest News

Crime (GFX)
Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck
FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway
Lighted Christmas Parade
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah