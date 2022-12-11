Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee. (Credit: CNN, Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the newspaper that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9:24 p.m.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. ... A whole lot of people were pretty upset. ... It’s scary,” Brunson said.

Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it’s “just sad that someone does this.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn’t issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show in the future.) -

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Boat Rescue
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
Savannah Police on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.
Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

Latest News

Holiday Market
Shoppers changing their approach to holiday shopping due to inflation
Routine traffic stop
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.
A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek
Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation
Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation