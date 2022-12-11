Sky Cams
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office takes 40 kids on a shopping spree

By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is right around the corner, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gave around 40 kids one of the best gifts you can ever get, a shopping spree.

“Different organizations give money to them to help them, so it’s a free and clear thing for them. We’re just having a good time helping the kids get something they’ll have for Christmas that they wouldn’t have,” John T Wilcher said.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office doubled as personal shoppers at the TJ Maxx complex in Pooler, helping kids pick out nail polish.. clothes and toys really whatever they wanted.

“I’m a lot older than the kids. I would pick out baseball cards. I love them, and football cards. But each kids got a different mindset about what he or she wants,” Wilcher said.

No matter what the kids picked out the experience was a good one for both the kids themselves- and those that got to escort them around.

It’s always good to give back to the community, you know. To see a kid’s eyes on Christmas morning, if you can see them, how they light up, it’s a great thing. It’s a great thing to be passionate enough to help them.”

Between all 40 kids, they were able to spend around 4,000 dollars on whatever they wanted Saturday but according to those that actually organized the events, the smiles on their faces was priceless.

