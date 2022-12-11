Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the lower-50s to upper-40s by tomorrow morning. We still could see a little patchy fog for a few hours in the morning.

Then, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-60s for most. Going into tomorrow evening, we should begin to see scattered showers push in. These will continue overnight and into your Monday morning commute.

So, go ahead and plan to need some rain gear and a little extra time on the roads. Meanwhile, starting temps will be around 50 degrees. Once we get past the morning, rain chances will diminish and I’ll look for highs in the mid to lower-60s again that afternoon.

Through the mid-week, I’ll continue tracking cooler temperatures in the lower-60s each afternoon ahead of our next system. This system will bring widespread rain chances the second half of the work week as high stay in the upper-60s. Before we dry out with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the 50s going into next weekend.

