Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the lower-50s to upper-40s by tomorrow morning. We still could see a little patchy fog for a few hours in the morning.

Then, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-60s for most. Going into tomorrow evening, we should begin to see scattered showers push in. These will continue overnight and into your Monday morning commute.

So, go ahead and plan to need some rain gear and a little extra time on the roads. Meanwhile, starting temps will be around 50 degrees. Once we get past the morning, rain chances will diminish and I’ll look for highs in the mid to lower-60s again that afternoon.

Through the mid-week, I’ll continue tracking cooler temperatures in the lower-60s each afternoon ahead of our next system. This system will bring widespread rain chances the second half of the work week as high stay in the upper-60s. Before we dry out with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the 50s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-09-2022
WTOC First Alert Weather
Showers possible tonight, cooler this weekend
Showers move in tonight, cooler this weekend
Andrew's Friday AM forecast 12.9
Shower chance tonight, cooler this weekend
Andrew's Friday AM forecast 12.9