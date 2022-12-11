Sky Cams
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday festivities came to River Street for the 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, and on and off rain showers didn’t dampen the holiday spirit.

Rain or shine it’s beginning to look a lot of Christmas along Savannah’s Waterfront.

Trisha Jennings brought her daughter to this year’s parade part of the hundreds in attendance.

“Christmas is awesome, it’s all about the spirit and just having fun. She loves the music, loves the people. It’s really about the experience,” Parade Watcher Trisha Jennings said.

Local dance groups law enforcement and more took part in the parade stretching from a rainy River Street all the way over to Franklin Square.

The festivities drawing people from across the globe including this woman from Honduras who says she’s never seen a parade quite like this.

“Not like that, we just decorate outside and everything, but we don’t make parades like this, so it’s super fun,” Visitor Larissa Mergar said.

The parade is part of Savannah Waterfront’s “Christmas on the River” celebrations a weekend long event featuring holiday themed shopping and musical performances.

Visitors also getting an early holiday gift as all City of Savannah garages have free parking on select days through Dec. 28.

Locals hoping the celebrations draw new visitors to the area.

“We’ve had a lot of new growth here on River Street, a lot of things that people haven’t seen. It brings in new crowds, more revenue for our community,” Parade Watcher Lacey Shabley said.

Festivities continue at noon Sunday along E. River Street.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

