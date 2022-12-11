New imaging center at Evans Memorial brings new care options to region

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction is now complete on a new imaging center at Evans Memorial Hospital. It’s a facility that promises to provide new healthcare options to Evans County.

The new center is spearheaded by one woman who’s using her own health battles to bring a new level of care to the community.

Doctors are celebrating the ribbon cutting as they’re now able to offer their patients healthcare options never before seen in the area.

“This is something that really doesn’t happen everyday in Evans County,” said Bill Lee, Evans Memorial Hospital CEO.

The Doris S. Fries Imaging Center will now expand diagnostic testing for Evans Memorial, focusing on breast and cardiac M.R.I. screenings and advancements in spinal imaging.

The $1.5 million dollar project was funded by Fries herself after she saw a lack of nearby care options for women in Evans County.

“Right now, if they want to have certain tests made, they have to go out of town to do it. Being a cancer survivor myself, I think it will mean a lot to the ladies that have to have mammograms and that kind of thing done,” said Fries.

“She really wanted to make sure that the women of our community could have state-of-the-art mammography, that we could have advanced studies breast studies done here,” said Lee.

But hospital leaders say the new upgrades will benefit all patients including in neighboring Tattnall, Bulloch, and Toombs counties.

“Even though Evans County is a relatively small county, we serve from about a 35,000-40,000 M.S.A. area because of the outlying counties that we serve,” said Lee.

Hospital leaders now hope the new imaging center will be a force for growth amid recent challenges for rural hospitals in Georgia.

“We struggle month to month, always wanting to make sure we can survive. But I can tell you, what it is, it’s about community engagement and our community continues to support our hospital and continues to help us to grow,” said Lee.

Doctors describe the new center as a turning point for the hospital, hoping it will help them rebound from difficult times during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.