Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

Savannah Police on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.
Savannah Police on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire and City staff are assessing the Factors Walk...
Factors Walk Bridge closed for several days after being hit by truck
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Lighted Christmas Parade
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah
Crime (GFX)
Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck
Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway
Boat Rescue
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns