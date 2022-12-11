Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.

#SPDAlert - SPD is on the scene of a shooting stemming from a domestic incident in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street. One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no further information available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 11, 2022

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.

