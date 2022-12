VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are asking for your help finding people they say are suspects of a felony shoplifting investigation.

The department says they stole from the Vidalia Walmart on East 1st street.

If you have any information you are asked to call 912-537-4123.

Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation (Vidalia Police)

