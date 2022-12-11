Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Walthourville Police officer was released from the hospital Saturday morning after getting into a car accident Friday Night on West Oglethorpe highway in Walthourville.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the officer was attempting to make a U-turn, and was hit by a Ford F150 pickup truck.

According to Walthourville Interim police chief, Chris Reid, the officer was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure the officer is now doing okay.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

GSP is investigating. Stick with WTOC for updates.

