America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding groundbreaking for new warehouse

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is taking the first steps towards getting their brand new...
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is taking the first steps towards getting their brand new warehouse – with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is taking the first steps towards getting their brand new warehouse – with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

That brand new warehouse space will be along Chatham Parkway. It will double the size of their current warehouse and kitchen space.

The groundbreaking will be at 3 p.m. and work will continue as they hope to have it completed in just one year – by December of next year.

