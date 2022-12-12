Bryan Co. commissioners set to vote on 2023 budget Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s 2023 budget could get a multimillion-dollar boost if commissioners approve it this week.

That’s thanks to state money for projects related to Hyundai’s new plant coming to the county’s Megasite.

In 2022, Bryan County’s budget was approximately 73.2 million dollars.

If approved the proposed budget for 2023 would jump to a whopping 261.4 million dollars.

So, where is all that money coming from?

Bryan County is set to receive more than 200 million dollars in special funds for infrastructure and water projects related to Hyundai’s new electric vehicle site.

That money will be coming from the state not property tax dollars.

It’s to help meet the needs of what the County Administrator is calling “an impending economic boom.”

“It’s for prep work for that Megasite. That was part of the incentive package for Hyundai to come that the state provided. It doesn’t cost our residents anything, and we’ll get the benefits from that,” Board Chairman Carter Infinger said.

Apart from money for Hyundai proposed funding from property taxes for countywide and unincorporated services will be more than 44 point 6 million dollars under the proposal.

That’s up about 6 million dollars from 2022.

Infinger says that increase represents the growth of the county.

“We get new money in. People continue to come here, the value of houses go up, we get more property taxes and that helps offset for residents that are already here.”

TSPLOST money will also help fund road improvements along US-280 in the county’s north end and Belfast Keller Road in the south, among others.

“The increase in the budget is because of growth. This budget’s going to continue to provide the services we need in the community and the infrastructure.”

Infinger points out that despite the increase the county actually lowered its millage rate for next year.

The proposed budget is expected to pass.

