Dewitt Tilton Group donates $2,000 to Richmond Hill’s Backpacks of Love Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program in Richmond Hill who helps families struggling to put food on the table over the weekends is getting some help for the holidays.

Pastor Lane with the new beginnings community church says while schools help feed children during the week they often don’t have enough to eat on the weekends.

Richmond Hill’s Backpacks of Love Program helps them do that by sending families home with the backpacks of food.

The Dewitt Tilton Group has donated $2,000 dollars which will go towards the programs Christmas Dinner boxes.

They also helped pack the backpacks which the president of the group says makes their donation really meaningful.

“When we first started giving money, it was so easy to just write the check but to be able to get involved and we do a lot of different charities, backpacks of love is one of our favorite. To come down here and pack, and just to be apart of it gives you a sense of a purpose and it’s so much more involvement then just writing the check. To be able to get here, to pack the boxes up. You know it’s what it’s all about for us,” President Chris Tilton said.

The program started in 2013 with 50 kids and has grown since then. This year they served between 250 to 300 kids.

They say they are able to do this because of non-profits like second harvest and the united way.

