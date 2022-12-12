Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the lower-50s to upper-40s by tomorrow. We still could see a a few shower/patchy fog for a few hours in the morning.

Once we get past the morning, rain chances will diminish and I’ll look for mostly to partly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-60s for most. Going into tomorrow evening, we could begin to see a few more scattered showers push into our inland areas through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Through the mid-week, I’ll continue tracking cooler temperatures in the lower-60s each afternoon with more sunshine ahead of our next system. This system will bring widespread rain chances to the area.

Luckily, it does not look like this system will be able to produce much severe weather. Just regular thunderstorms. Then, we’ll dry out with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the 50s going into next weekend.

