Enjoy the dry weather, showers moving in later this week

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out partly cloudy with temperatures near 50 in Savannah and upper 40s inland at daybreak. An isolated shower or two will be possible for inland areas before daybreak, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures warm to the lower 60s by lunch time with highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be chillier with lows in the lower 40s for many of us at daybreak. More sunshine will be around with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll then experience a brief warm up on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A strong cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday, increasing our rain chances. Thursday looks very wet as the front moves through, with highs still near 70 degrees. Much cooler air will then begin to filter in behind this front.

Highs will only be near 60 degrees on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s. This weekend will be chilly and dry with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

