Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case.

Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.

Police told WTOC at the time a tip led them to the car.

Detectives are still looking for information that will lead them to Roberson.

Now his family is offering a $1000.00 reward. That’s in addition to an up to $2,500 being offered by Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information or tips should call S-P-D’s special victim’s unit at 912-234-2020

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

