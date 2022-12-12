Sky Cams
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help identifying a woman found dead in Riceboro last week.

The body was found on Dec. 2 by hunters near the Barrington Ferry Road water tower.

The agency says they believe the body was put there about two weeks earlier sometime after Nov. 18.

The victim has noscars, marks or tattoos.

If you know who this is you’re asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477

