How to decorate a gingerbread house

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local face with be on National TV Monday night.

Amy McBride from St. Simons will be competing on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown’ Monday at 10 p.m.

McBride stopped by Afternoon Break to talk about her experience on the show as a gingerbread artist and pass along some tips and tricks for gingerbread of any size.

