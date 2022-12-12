Sky Cams
How to make holiday cocktails

By Becky Sattero
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday parties are in full-swing but sometimes it can be hard to come up with new drink ideas for your guests.

That’s why we called on Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka, to share with us some delightful cocktails that are sure to impress your guests.

You can find all three recipes below:

Espresso Martini

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 2 oz. espresso
  • 2/3 Kahula
  • 1 splash of almond milk
  • Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional)

Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini

  • Ice
  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer
  • 1 oz. of light almond milk
  • 1 pinch cinnamon for rim
  • Garnish: cinnamon dash

Fit-Friendly Cosmo

  • 1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 1 splash fresh lime juice
  • 1 splash triple sec
  • 1 oz. cranberry juice
  • 1 orange twist for garnish

