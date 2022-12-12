Sky Cams
Hwy. 21 closed at Bonny Bridge Rd. due to incident involving truck and bridge

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck and a bridge on Highway 21 at Bonny Bridge Road.

At this time all lanes of Highway 21 are closed in the area as it is unsafe for drivers and impassable.

The closure is expected to last several hours and will cause significant delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

