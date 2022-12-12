Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news for breakfast lovers a local Krispy Kreme is closing its doors for good.

The location over at Victory and Skidaway is now permanently closed.

The corporation has not said what led to that decision, but assures customers the other Savannah location will stay open.

That one, off Abercorn, is about 9 miles from the Skidaway shop.

