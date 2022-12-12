New Hampstead QB Pauley Seeley wins 42nd Finocchiaro Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New Hampstead quarterback Pauley Seely was chosen as the 42nd recipient of the FInocchiaro Award. The award is given to Chatham County’s top football player, as voted on by coaches and various local media outlets.

Seeley, who is committed to play football at Wofford, threw for 2,517 yards and 29 touchdowns in his senior season with the Phoenix.

Seeley is the 21st public school player to win the award and the first ever recipient from New Hampstead.

