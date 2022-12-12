One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday.
According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.
#SPDAlert - SPD responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of E 31st Lane. An adult male received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. There is no further information available at this time.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 12, 2022
