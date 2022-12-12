Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday.

According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Boat Rescue
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
Savannah Police on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.
Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

Latest News

THE News at 11 - Sunday
One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.
Holiday Market
Shoppers changing their approach to holiday shopping due to inflation
Routine traffic stop
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.