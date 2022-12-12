One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

Police say they went to Gateway Blvd West for a report of a disorderly person around 10:30 p.m. That’s when they found 40-year-old Marvin Sintell Swan suffering gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information about what happened to call the tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.