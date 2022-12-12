Sky Cams
Reported shooting under investigation on Ft. Stewart, no threat to the community

Front gate of Fort Stewart.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency Services on Fort Stewart are investigating an incident they are describing as a shooting.

Emergency Services is on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex. Law enforcement has a suspect in custody.

Additional details are limited at this time, but Fort Stewart officials confirm there is no threat to the community.

