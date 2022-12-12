Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets.

Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.

According to a police report, Savannah Police first responded to a call on Saturday morning saying there were at least 10 gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they saw a video and according to the report, they also saw a portion of the video where a man in a tan hoodie comes to the passenger side of the car and tries to wipe away fingerprints.

Both men left the area before police arrived.

Multiple houses and cars were damaged by the gunfire, and one woman’s mailbox destroyed in the second violent incident on the block in four months.

In September, 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington from Pooler was shot and killed on the same street.

“My initial thought pattern was, ‘Oh no, here it goes again.’ The last few months we’ve had a couple of acts of violence in this area, mainly by people from outside the area. But yeah, it’s kind of surprising but times are tough now,” Resident Lowell Roberts said.

Savannah Police say they did later find an adult man near East 67th Street with non-life threatening injuries from this shooting.

After this incident, Roberts says that communities need to do their own work to stop gun violence.

“We moved from midtown Memphis. There’s a lot of violence there, I was used to neighborhood watches, and same kind of situation we have here. You can’t expect the police to stop it, and it’s hard to get the politicians to stop it. The way to do it is community activities,” Roberts said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into this case is ongoing.

In the meantime, some of the people WTOC spoke to in the neighborhood including Roberts say they feel unsafe, and are considering moving out of Savannah altogether.

“Deep down inside, there’s a fear about it. I’m thinking about moving. I don’t know. I wasn’t thinking about that before, but it seems to be more lately.”

WTOC reached out to Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan about this incident, as it happened in her district, but have not heard back yet.

It’s important to note that this shooting was one of four that happened over the weekend, one of them turning fatal.

