Richmond Hill Pharmacy struggling to keep up with demand for amoxicillin

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - An active cold and flu season is creating a headache for some drug stores.

Co-owner of the Richmond Hill Pharmacy Alex Tucker says they’re struggling to keep up with demand for amoxicillin for oral suspension.

It’s a common antibiotic used to treat respiratory infections in kids.

“It’s a real problem right now. Currently, even this weekend, none of our primary wholesalers, nor even our secondary wholesalers had some common strings in stock,” Pharmacist Alex Tucker said.

The Food and Drug Administration says “there is currently an acute shortage” of the drug which pharmacists say mixes into a liquid form for kids who can’t swallow pills.

The shortage coming at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting high flu activity across the Peach State.

“The manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand right now. We’ve just been hit really hard this year, right now, all at once with seeing a lot of cases. So, it’s just simply supply and demand,” Tucker said.

Tucker says the shortage is causing frustration among doctors and their patients.

“It’s a real struggle, and a headache and aggravation, not only for the prescribers, but also for the parents and the pharmacies alike,” Tucker said.

As the pharmacy’s prescription numbers grow.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have 10-12 baskets across the back counter waiting for parents to show up at some point in the day. If we’re not seeing 18-20, right now a day, I’d be surprised.”

Tucker says if your child is prescribed amoxicillin to talk with your pediatrician about possibly putting an alternative on the prescription to avoid any issues.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.