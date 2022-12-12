Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.

Routine traffic stop
Routine traffic stop(Liberty County)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday.

This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights to stop the driver. The chase reached speeds between 130 to 140 miles per hour.

The driver made a U-turn on a interstate in McIntosh County and began traveling northbound at a high rate of speed with deputies from Liberty and McIntosh in pursuit.

A Liberty County deputy used the PIT maneuver technique to stop the car. After that, the driver crashed at Mile Marker 68.

Two men were arrested, a firearm, and an estimated 100 pounds of Marijuana were found in the car.

The passenger in the mustang was treated for a minor head injury.  Both men have been placed under arrest and are expected to face multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Boat Rescue
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
Savannah Police on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning.
Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting

Latest News

Holiday Market
Shoppers changing their approach to holiday shopping due to inflation
Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation
Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation
Fatal crash on I-95 near Darien
UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95