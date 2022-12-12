Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday.

This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights to stop the driver. The chase reached speeds between 130 to 140 miles per hour.

The driver made a U-turn on a interstate in McIntosh County and began traveling northbound at a high rate of speed with deputies from Liberty and McIntosh in pursuit.

A Liberty County deputy used the PIT maneuver technique to stop the car. After that, the driver crashed at Mile Marker 68.

Two men were arrested, a firearm, and an estimated 100 pounds of Marijuana were found in the car.

The passenger in the mustang was treated for a minor head injury. Both men have been placed under arrest and are expected to face multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.