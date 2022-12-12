Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident

Michael Damar Williams
Michael Damar Williams(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following a domestic-related altercation on Shawnee Street on Dec. 11.

Michael Damar Williams, 31, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shawnee Street where they discovered the 28-year-old woman suffering from injuries that occurred during a domestic-related incident.

She was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The initial indication was that the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. It was later determined the injuries were the result from a blunt force item and were not gunshot wounds.

Williams fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. He may be traveling in a blue 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Anyone with information on Williams or his location should contact detectives at the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

