Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia broke ground on their new headquarters Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an exciting day for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The organization broke ground on a new headquarters Monday and it’s located right off Chatham Parkway.

“We are so excited to dig dirt.”

It was spoons in dirt as the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia broke ground on their new headquarters off Chatham Parkway.

The new 143 thousand square foot facility will be double the size of Second Harvest’s current location, and offer will expand their dock space which will allow more trucks to drop off food at more convenient times.

Executive director Mary Jane Crouch tells me the new location- just minutes from Interstate 16 will help Second Harvest serve more people- including those outside Chatham County.

“While Chatham really is our home base, we need to get out to all of those rural areas. We serve all the way to South Carolina, through Bulloch, Montgomery, over to Jeff Davis, and into the Florida border. So this is going to put us closer and we’ll be able to get more resources out to people in those communities. Their resources aren’t quite as strong as they are here in Chatham, so we’re really excited about that opportunity also.”

“Monday’s ceremony is just the latest step in the process of this facility becoming a reality. Crouch says they hope to have it open and operational by this time next year.

